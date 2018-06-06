Creating your very own cloud at Chattanooga Workspace

Sometimes when I look at the sky on a particularly lovely evening, I think about how if I could paint anything in the world perfectly, I would paint clouds. I can’t paint to save my life, but with the help of Lisa Denney’s “Make and Take” workshop at the Chattanooga Workspace, I (and anyone else) could craft a beautiful woven representation of a rain cloud.

Using two basic weaving techniques, attendees of the workshop will work on a homemade loom with several different textiles and fibers to create a not-so-happy little cloud wall hanging (but a good little cloud wall hanging nonetheless).

This workshop is for weavers of all skill levels, so even if you’ve never heard of a rya loop or a tabby weave (not the cat), you’re still welcome to weave with the best of ‘em.

Lisa Denney is an experienced artist and instructor, so no matter your weaving expertise, you’ll be in good hands. For $40, all the necessary materials, tools, and looms will be provided—just bring yourself and your cloudy mind to the fourth floor of the Chattanooga Workspace (302 W. 6th St.) on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/make-take-woven-cloud-art-tickets-46156430125.