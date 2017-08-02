Cultural representation through salsa dance at the Revelry Room

Dancing is an art. Like a painter’s brushstrokes or color choices, a choreographer or dancer must carefully select how to move his or her body and to what music. Dancing is also a cultural experience.

Much like looking at a classic Greek or Italian artist’s work, dancing, or even just watching someone dance, allows for participators and spectators to immerse themselves in another culture.

Thankfully, Chattanooga has a diverse dance scene. Whether it is swing dancing at Big Band Fever or belly dancing at Zanzibar Dance Studios, Chattanooga allows for a wide variety of cultural representation through dance.

Another example of this representation will take place this Friday night. The Revelry Room is hosting its first Salsa on the Southside Dance Social. This dance gathering is organized by G2G Salsa, a dance company whose mission is to expand Latin influence throughout the area of Chattanooga through dance.

Jesse Ramos, founder of G2G Salsa, will provide a complimentary dance lesson at the beginning of the event, so even if you’re a beginner, you can still experience Latin culture through dance Dance is an art; dance is important. Cities like Chattanooga support these facts. Join Ramos and other Salsa lovers this Friday for a Latin experience unlike any other.

Salsa on the Southside

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

www.revelryroom.co