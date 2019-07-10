Deserted Plains, Peculiar Names

It’s no secret that community updates on public radio stations are never all too exciting—typically just information about an upcoming bingo night or a reminder to turn your air down to save money on the electric bill.

But the podcast “Welcome to Night Vale” takes this humdrum idea and flips it on its head with a show styled just like public radio—only it’s centered around an enigmatic town called Night Vale.

The radio show is filled with town updates such as local weather, mysterious lights in the sky, news, and careful reminders of the dark hooded figures that are in the town for no certifiable reason.

Does this sound wonderfully strange to you yet? Good, because “Welcome to Night Vale” is coming to do a live show in Chattanooga during their “A Spy in the Desert” world tour. The show is bound to be interesting, as it is centered around bringing the audience into the show and making them a part of it.

The best part, though, is this live show is made as a completely stand-alone story perfect for newcomers as well as old fans; so there is no pressure to listen to all 150 episodes in one night if you want to follow along.

As someone who has listened to the show for years, I cannot recommend the strangely lovely podcast enough. Go see for yourself at 8 p.m. this Thursday at the Walker Theater. Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com.