Dine Out For H*Art Gallery

For years now, one of the most unique art galleries on the Southside has been the H*Art Gallery. Their extended mission is to supply art materials and mentoring classes to artists impacted by homelessness, mental and physical disabilities, and domestic violence, and to artists who are veterans.

But they can’t do it all by themselves. Which is where you come in to the picture.

If you want a do-over or a break from the traditional Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day hoo-hah, check out H*Art Gallery’s five-course dinner, complete with a signature cocktail and paired wine, on Friday, February 15th.

Enjoy a memorable night out for you and your bestie, buddy, partner, or just you. And no matter who you bring, you’ll be expressing that you have a H*Art by supporting the ongoing mission of H*Art Gallery to provide hope and opportunity through art.

Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Gallery directly at (423) 521-4707 or online via Eventbrite. The dinner is being hosted by the Gallery, which is located at 110 E. Main St.

No problem if you want to buy a special gift for you and/or your guest, as the gallery boasts beautiful, original art for your home, as well as unique art gifts and jewelry.