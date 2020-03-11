Dive In To The Darkroom

If you’ve ever had the opportunity to work with film photography, you know there’s nothing in the creative world that quite compares to the satisfaction of producing that perfect photo.

From adjusting the camera to the correct settings, to venturing into the dark to develop the film, to transferring them onto paper and watching the results solidify as you put them into the chemicals. The entire process is a labor of love.

Starting this Sunday at 2 p.m., Carrie Pendergrass will be at Safelight District to share her passion for and knowledge of photo development using film negatives in a three-part class that gives you the chance to dive into the darkroom and develop some photos of your own.

While you won’t be processing film in this class, you’re welcome to bring your own pre-processed negatives. If you don’t have any, you will be provided with all the materials you need to participate.

The remaining two classes will take place the following Sundays on March 22nd and 29th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You don’t need experience to participate, so come out and gain an appreciation for a truly underrated and satisfying art form as you experiment with black and white in the darkroom.