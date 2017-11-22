Do something different this Friday

If you are anything like me, you don’t like the aggressive shoppers, crowded movie theatres, or constant barrage of online advertisements that seem to get worse every year the day after Thanksgiving. In fact, there’s a good chance you probably spend the entirety of the day sitting at home waiting out the craziness that has become an expected reality each Black Friday.

Look no further than the Bluff View Art District to deliver an alternative approach to Black Friday, hosting its annual Open House this year on the 24th in its cozy little nook right above the Tennessee River.

The district uses this annual Open House as an opportunity to show off its seasoned artisan culture, including district-roasted coffee blends, old-world style house made pastas and sauces, fresh oven-baked ciabatta and traditional loaf breads, and handmade chocolates and pastries.

But the Bluff View Art District has more to offer than just a delicious array of Italian cuisines and deserts, it’s home to a renowned sculpture garden and art gallery that features dynamic varieties of rotating local, regional, and national artists. Coming from someone who worked at the district his first few years of college, it’s a truly unique space that seems to come alive once a year during this annual open house.

Who knows, you might have such a good time at the Bluff View Art District that you’ll feel brave enough to take on the masses and fight for that discounted television you don’t need. Okay, probably not, but strolling through a little slice of Italy here in Chattanooga is a much better option than sitting at home and waiting it out.

Black Friday Holiday Open House

Noon

Bluff View Art District

411 E 2nd St.

(423) 265-5033

bluffviewartdistrictchattanooga.com