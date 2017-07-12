Dreaming and singing with Joseph and his amazing technicolor dreamcoat

Watching a musical is, in my opinion, some of the best entertainment out there. I mean, why listen to music or watch a movie/play separately when you can have both? To all the musical-loving Chattanoogans out there, Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the most well-known names in music composition for many beloved musicals including Phantom of the Opera.

One of his lesser-known, but equally-impressive, works is “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, coming to the Colonnade Center in Ringgold, Georgia.

Joseph, of course, is inspired by Biblical Joseph’s “coat of many colors.” However, this musical takes the Bible story and adds songs like “Those Canaan Days” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph”: two songs that are certain to sound amazing in the Colonnade Center’s engineered-for-music theater. The Colonnade Center is one of the most versatile theaters in the area, and audience testimonials boast it as a “hidden jewel.”

Whether or not this show is being performed on the West End, on Broadway, or at the Colonnade Center, this family-friendly and entertaining work of musical and artistic expertise is sure to bring enjoyment to any viewer anywhere. Head on over to Ringgold this Friday for the premier of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Colonnade Center

264 Catoosa Cir., Ringgold, GA

(706) 935-9000

colonnadecenter.org