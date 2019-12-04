Dylan Reads Dylan

This Friday, professional theater actor and musician Dylan Kussman will be doing a reading of the classic tale “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga.

Thomas, a Welsh poet, wrote this piece in 1952. Rather than a narrative structure, the story uses descriptive passages in more of a fictionalized, autobiographical style. The story captures Thomas’ memory of Christmastime from his childhood. There is some comedic effect from the characters added and his memories are told in an entertaining way.

Children are more than welcome to join in on this magical night, in fact, they will be considered VIP. While the reading begins at 7:30 p.m., refreshments like hot chocolate and cider will be served at 6:30 p.m. to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

The reading will last about 45 minutes, and with Kussman’s theatrical experience, it will no doubt be full of energy and expression as he reads the Christmas tale.

While the event is technically free, suggested donations are $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will be given to the church so church officials can further their mission spreading good deeds and faith around our community.