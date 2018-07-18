Embodied bodies in the river with the Hunter Museum

Do you love art and small caves? Are you interested in the work of Karen LaMonte? Do you lack a healthy fear of the Tennessee River? If you answered yes to at least two out of three of those questions, then you might enjoy this month’s installment of the Nature of Art: Swimming in Art this Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art and Reflection Riding Arboretum collaborate each month to explore the outdoors and visual art together, and this month that entails a 30 minute “leisurely” swim in the Tennessee River from Maclellan Island, during which you can expect to encounter a discussion of the Hunter’s current Karen LaMonte exhibit and “a small cave” .

For those of you who aren’t already well-versed in the work of Karen LaMonte, here’s a quick overview of what you may discuss while swimming. LaMonte’s current exhibition at the Hunter, Embodied Beauty, uses glass forms of kimonos to show the female form without the female, hauntingly depicting the way the fabric of the kimono clings to the form.

Her sculptures embody through the absence of a body a perception of the impact of clothing and fabric on what it means to be female or feminine.