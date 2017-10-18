Embracing the senses at LIT Gallery this Friday

LIT Art Gallery is a modern and contemporary art gallery that strives to shine light on creativity that might otherwise be left in the dark. LIT has crafted a space where any genre of diverse and engaging art forms can coexist.

The exhibition for this month is called “Senses” and it will consist of performance art, installation art, and paintings. Featured artists will be both local and national, with some traveling all the way from California.

“Senses” will be a truly unique experience as this exhibition attempts to engage all five of your senses. There are two special performances that will take place for this night only. One requires blind trust from the audience, and the other requires engagement and cooperation.

The first performance allows the you to relax in color and comfort, and the other requires engagement in touch, sound and smell. Sound mysterious? Well you’ll have to attend to see, smell, touch, and hear what all the fuss is about.

This event is only $10 and there will be live music, free food, wine, and beer for your enjoyment.

Come experience art like never before, as all of your senses will be moved during this fun and interactive exhibition.

Senses Exhibition

Friday, 6 p.m.

LIT Art Gallery

4015 Tennessee Ave.

(423) 401-8171

www.litartgallery.com