Erica Birch Is Home For The Holidays

The H*Art Gallery is excited to announce that Erica Birch has a home. It's been a long journey but having a place for her and her daughter is a dream come true, especially during these trying times.

Erica Birch came to H*Art Gallery through Partnership for Children & Families. She is a survivor of physical abuse and emotional trauma. She suffers from her diagnosis of depression and bipolar disorder. Erica chooses to focus on the light within her to move forward.

Her words say it best: "Despite all that has happened, I have always felt loved and supported. I especially feel a deep sense of community at H*Art Gallery. It's a beautiful place and I have come to think of it as my family. It's a place where we can come together and choose not to focus on the ugly. Instead, here at H*Art I can confidently choose to take all that has been broken, and channel it into something therapeutic."

Erica adds, "I have gained the courage to sculpt a new soul journey with new friends. Here I can choose to rise from the ashes. I choose to create not just art but happiness, wholeness, and health. Thank you for supporting my journey. Life is better with H*Art. Live better now."

Please consider giving to H*Art Gallery and help us continue to provide art as a mental health tool!

With your donation you provide:

$10 - a sketch pad for an artist

$15 - pack of Sharpies for a H*Art artist

$20 - H*ArtPack - a tin of supplies for those who are homeless

$35 - Food 4 the Soul Box - art supplies geared to specific populations including seniors, veterans, and families in transition

$50 - An art class at Salvation Army or Chattanooga Community Kitchen with people who are homeless

$125 - feeds our artists for a month during Studio Time on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Another way to help H*Art Gallery is by purchasing artwork by our H*Art artist! We can ship the art right to your doorstep or you can schedule a pick-up time at the gallery.

When you purchase art from H*Art, 60% goes directly to the artists, 10% goes to a charity of their choice, and 30% goes back into H*Art's mission of offering hope and opportunity through art.

