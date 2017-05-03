Experience “Renewal” at In-Town Gallery

Springtime is here and with it the beautiful greenery of our city has come to life once again. Just like our seasons (used to) rotate regularly, the artwork at In-Town Gallery rotates as well. Every six months the art collections are removed to be replaced with a new set of inspiring, handcrafted paintings, glassware, jewelry, and more.

This Friday, experience the new spring-inspired collection known as “Renewal” as well as the opening reception from 5-8 pm. Featuring a wide range of mediums, this collection will showcase handcrafted woodworkings, beautiful watercolor paintings like Margaret Park’s “Holding Strong,” which depicts a lonely tree, bare and leaning into the pale, muted cotton candy colored sky, and amazing oil on canvas by Gay Arthur, who actually spent this past Tuesday hanging the pieces for “Renewal.”

While there are many reasons to attend this opening, the range of pieces that will be featured in “Renewal” is the greatest. Whether you’re into reclaimed metals crafted into sculptures or you prefer the simplicity of a canvas and color, In-Town’s newest collection will surely inspire.

In-Town’s special collection of interestingly handcrafted jewelry and home decor pieces may just make the perfect Mother’s Day gift. A metal bracelet, an acrylic necklace featuring bright, funky colors.

Wearable art is certainly something unique, and In-Town Gallery is full to the brim with unique art of all kinds. Experience their opening reception this Friday to get an intimate look at the newest collection.

"Prismatine" by Sandra Paynter Washburn