Exploring the art of the Blues at Hunter Museum of American Art

This Thursday, the Hunter Museum invites you to “meet them at the crossroads” of blues music and painted stories as Deacon Bluz, Kofi Mawuko, and Ran Adams take their audience on a tour of 20th century art “through the stories and sounds of the blues.”

Clearly, this event is a great opportunity to hear blues music and view powerful works of art, but “Feeling the Blues” will also give attendees a chance to learn about the history of the blues.

Deacon Bluz is an “organic public intellectual bluesologist” whose work has taken him all over the country to educate diverse audiences on the history and importance of blues music. Bluz has taught at Michigan State University, Temple University, Northeastern University, Brown University and Morehouse College.

Alongside Bluz, attendees will also enjoy hearing from Kofi Mawuko, a native of Ghana who has made a career teaching and playing drum rhythms, and Ran Adams, a musician who has worked to revive the blues in Chattanooga for years.

The event is taking place at 6 p.m. at the Hunter Museum of American Art in the Bluff View Arts District. Admission is $15 for the general public and free to museum members and anyone 17 and under. Purchase tickets online at huntermuseum.org.