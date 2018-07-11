Exploring the culture of sexual violence at the Hunter Museum of American Art

Sexual violence surrounds our society today and seems to be at an all-time high. The #MeToo movement brings more awareness to these issues and allows people to really understand what is going on in different communities, as it’s even an issue within the halls of power.

It’s amazing to see at all the support for victims that have been through sexual violence. Since it can sometimes be difficult for victims to come forward in the first place, movements like #MeToo, #ThatsHarassment, The Truth Has A Voice, and Time’s Up shows an immense amount of support.

To start a conversation about such issues locally, The Hunter Museum of American Art is holding an art show called Art + Issues: A Culture of Sexual Violence.

Harlee Milligan and Rachel Alonge, both part of the Chattanooga Rape Crisis Center, and Marcus Ellsworth, a spoken word poet, will explore a contemporary glass piece in the museum in regards to the culture of sexual violence in our world today.

If you are a victim of sexual violence or part of the support system, come see the art show at The Hunter Museum of American Art this Thursday at 6 p.m. For more information, you can reach them at huntermuseum.org or (423) 267-0968.