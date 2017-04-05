Fields of sculpture, fields of dreams

Chattanooga’s art scene is impressive and constantly growing, and one of the particularly notable areas for viewing art in the Scenic City is on the Southside. Sculpture Fields is no exception to that, which is why they’re celebrating their one-year anniversary this weekend.

Sculpture Fields is located in Montague Park and was established with the goal of bringing education, cultural awareness, and national recognition to the city’s rich history and present home for innovation.

The park currently contains 32 large-scale sculptures, but the celebration of Sculpture Fields’ anniversary will be adding to that. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the celebration will kick off with the beginning installation of John Henry’s 70-foot high steel sculpture “Publisher” and Andrew Nigh’s 30-foot tall wooden sculpture. There will be live music from the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera wind ensemble, jazz band Charlie the Head, and blues band Rick Rushing and Ryan Oyer.

You’ll also get to see artists at work, drawing and painting throughout the day. There will be food and beverage trucks and a beer tent for adult beverages, too. The evening will conclude with the burning of Nigh’s wooden sculpture after sunset.

Sculpture Fields’ anniversary is a great way to get involved with the art community in Chattanooga, and it’s guaranteed to be fun for the whole family as well, making it an unforgettable way to spend your Saturday.

Sculpture Fields 1st Anniversary

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park

1800 Polk St. (423) 266-7288

sculpturefields.org