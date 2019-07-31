Finding A Piece Of Your Hart

Today the Hart Gallery is a well-established and respected art studio in Southside, but it started as a much simpler idea. Ellen Heavilon came across a mosaic sculpture in downtown and it gave her a unique idea. She wanted to give the homeless community access to art supplies, but she wasn’t quite sure how.

In 2010 her idea came to life when she bought and began renovating an abandoned building in Southside, which is where the Hart Gallery resides to this day.

The Hart Gallery has grown to include non-traditional and homeless artists who are interested in creating pieces and selling them. The gallery features eight art classes a week at various local non-profits to give artists of all types the opportunity to express themselves.

This weekend is your chance to support the Hart Gallery as they feature their first ever Hart of the Southside Pop Up Market. This pop-up is going to be a completely interactive experience for people of all ages. There will be crafts, local vendors, and plenty of snacks. But the coolest part of this pop-up is the mural painting.

The gallery is letting anyone and everyone participate in the creation of a mural on the side of their building. This is your way to make a lasting impact on our local community and enjoy some crafting while you do so.

Grab a few friends and don’t miss the Hart of the Southside Pop Up this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.