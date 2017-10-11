Finding comedy in family dysfunction with "Crimes of the Heart" at ETC

In some form or another, you’ve probably referred to your family as “dysfunctional” before. It’s often a common way to explain the crazy dynamics of family politics.

Imagine this: three adult sisters, each coping with the suicide of their mother and cat, and struggling with their own personal failures and shortcomings together under the same roof.

Now, does this match up to your own definition of dysfunctional? Didn’t think so. That’s what makes “Crimes of the Heart” so good; it’s relatable and absurd all at the same time. Written by Beth Henley and first performed in 1979, “Crimes of The Heart” won a Pulitzer Prize in 1981 and later was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play.

Taking place in the familiar southern backdrop of Mississippi, it follows the Magrath sisters as the struggle to make meaning out of their own lives while trying to keep their own family afloat.

Now through October 22nd, the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga will be debuting this production under the direction of Deborah Meeks, with the three Magrath sisters performed by Jennifer Arbogast Wilson (Meg), Monica Woodlief (Lenny), and Casey Keelen (Babe).

Tickets start at only $15 ($10 if you’re a student), so be sure stop by before the production ends later this month.

Crimes of the Heart

Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga

5705 Uptain Rd.

(423) 987-5141

www.ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com