Finding Natural Perspectives

In-Town Gallery is a Chattanooga staple for painting and pottery. This gallery offers one-of-a-kind art created by artists from the greater Chattanooga area. Whether you are looking to purchase art or try out creating anything from jewelry and paintings to pottery, In-Town Gallery has it all.

This weekend, In-Town Gallery is holding its monthly opening reception featuring local artists Julie Turner and Laurie Graham. Laurie is a potter who received her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University’s Appalachian Center for Crafts.

She creates her unique and idealistic pottery pieces both by hand and using the wheel. Laurie is known for pressing leaves and flowers into her clay as a part of her creative process.

Julie Turner’s work is the perfect complement to Laurie’s. Turner began her art career after her journey with breast cancer. She loves gaining a new perspective on her art, which is obvious when you see her various pieces on flowers and clouds. She has been in the Chattanooga area since 2015 and is well known for her paintings.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see two of the best artists in the Chattanooga area this weekend. Stop by In-Town Gallery this Friday at 5 p.m. to meet Julie and Laurie and browse some of the most unique selections of art from pottery to paintings