Finding Reinvention For The New Year

Chattanooga’s collection of art galleries consistently feature some of the city’s most talented artists. Whether it be installation pieces, paintings, photography, or another of the many art forms our city’s artists are fluent in, you’ll never find yourself too far from amazing artworks. 

LIT Art Gallery is doing their part once again in featuring an artist we all should get to know if we don’t already by debuting their latest exhibition featuring Chattanooga based artist Aaron Cowan. 

Friday night, LIT Art Gallery will host “Reinvention” Exhibition’s opening night complete with music, food, wine, beautiful art, and even a maker’s table where you can create a little something to take home, or to make the perfect last minute stocking stuffer for the art lover in your life.

The premise of “Reinvention” is that all art exhibited is either made of repurposed materials or possibly represents the artist reinventing themselves through his or her works. And from a quick look at Cowan’s previous installations, sketches, paintings, and sculptures, his work presented at LIT will have you asking questions, wondering how he ever came up with such ideas, and wondering how you can reinvent yourself this New Year.

Reinvention Exhibition

Friday, 6 p.m.

LIT Gallery

4015 Tennessee Ave.

(423) 401-8171

www.litartgallery.com

