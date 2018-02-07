Finding the beauty in the human body at LIT Gallery

If you’re into the Chattanooga arts scene, you’ve probably heard about LIT Gallery. Though the gallery is nestled in a corner of St. Elmo instead of the more heavily visited downtown area, some of Chattanooga’s most vibrant, exciting exhibits can be found here.

Owners and working artists Leah Dalton and Adam Kirby have big expectations for Chattanooga, which they believe can be “the next big arts city.” When it comes to LIT, their purpose is simple: providing a space where “anything could happen.”

This Saturday, LIT will open its doors for the gallery’s first exhibition of 2018, “Body,” featuring over ten artists nationally, including Ronald Gonzalez, Andre Rubin, Elaine Quave, Jordan McGirk, Cara Lee Wade, Ruth Pearl, Rosemary Meza, Katie Schwehr, Allison Benincase, and Bryce Speed. The works have been curated to display the ways the various artists “represent their dialogue and exploration of the human body through art.”

The opening night is not to be missed, as patrons can view the new exhibit with live music, wine, and food included. “Bodies” is sure to be an exciting event, showcasing the bold, contemporary art LIT is known for.

Body Exhibition

Saturday, 6 p.m.

LIT Gallery

4015 Tennessee Ave.

(423) 401-8171

www.litartgallery.com