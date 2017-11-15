Finding voices through photography with "Dear World"

“Dear World” will be in UTC’s Roland Hayes Auditorium Thursday night at 7 p.m. This movement began in 2009 as “Dear New Orleans” where residents were asked to write a “love letter” to their city.

“Dear World” is now an internationally recognized portrait and storytelling project. “Dear World” has taken over 70,000 photographs as they travel around the globe seeking to help others find their voice and tell their own stories.

Each place they go, they ask people to share something about themselves or to send a message to someone or something they care about regardless of religion, race or language.

Participants choose a few words to tell their personal story or message that they then write on their body with a Sharpie.Founder Robert Fogarty believes, “We all have hopes and fears, losses and joys, and this is just one other way to express our desires to be heard.”

This storytelling event will be in town for one night only to feature and celebrate stories and voices from around the world. There will also be an after-party event where your portrait can be taken to share your personal story with the rest of the world.

Dear World

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

(423) 452-4269

utc.edu/fine-arts-center