Finding Your Own “Irish Courage” at the Historic Mars Theatre

St. Patrick’s Day has (unfortunately) already passed, but there’s no reason you can’t spend the whole month celebrating, and what better way to celebrate than by attending an Irish-themed play?

This weekend, the Mars Theatre District in LaFayette is continuing to honor the Irish holiday through their performance of Irish Courage.

Irish Courage is Back Alley Production’s Irish rendition of John Millington Synge’s classic, Playboy of the Western World that features live Irish music and dance. The play is centered on Christy Mahon and the tall tales he tells of murdering his overly-controlling father while having a few brews in a 20th-century Irish tavern.

He somehow manages to charm all of the villagers, especially the ladies; they’re all hooked on his story until his father, who is actually alive, tracks him down. He then has to figure out how to make the lie right, which he does by making it real.

Irish Courage has many comedic elements, which makes it a truly hilarious performance, but it also hits on some serious underlying themes through the examination of traditional Irish culture, making it a great way to close out the month of March.

Irish Courage: The Playboy of the Western World

Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

The Historic Mars Theatre

117 N. Chattanooga St.

(706) 996-8350

bapshows.com