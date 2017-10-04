Flying sculptures high in the sky

This Saturday, you’ll have a chance to see kites flying like never before with “Sculptures in the Sky” at (and above) the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. The air will be filled with enormous colorful kites, stunt kites, and even Rokkaku battle kites, which will be flown by members of the Chattanooga Police and Fire departments.

Rokkaku are traditional six-sided Japanese fighter kites, known for being stable and rising quickly. Fighting these kites involves tipping over and destabilizing the opponent’s kite or cutting into their line. And with departmental pride on the line, you know the police officers and firefighters will be bringing their “A” game.

Many of the kites on display will be up to twenty feet wide and must be anchored to the ground, since they are too big to control physically. Event organizers are hoping for winds to be stable (ideal is 10-12 mph), which is common on October, and makes for perfect kite flying weather.

“Kites originated in China where someone might have seen a leaf blowing down the path and thought to attach a string,” explains Chuck Jones, owner of River City Kites. “Kites have developed into a true art form and are now flown all over the world.”

This is one of the more colorful and high-flying events around, and as a bonus there will be food and beer venders to enjoy while watching the amazing show, along with free kite designing for all.

Sculptures in the Sky

Saturday, Noon

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park

1800 Polk St.

(423) 226-7288

www.sculpturefields.org