Focus on fashion, Chattanooga style

The Dwell Hotel will be hosting an intimate Regina James Fashion showcase this Sunday with a runway show previewing the 2017 Spring/Summer collection by designer Veatrice Conley.

The Respect the Runway: A Showcase of Regina James Fashion Show will feature local models showing off around 16 to 20 vibrant and chic looks. This show will be a fun yet sophisticated afternoon out for anyone interested in seeing a preview of the Nashville native’s chic style.

For Conley, “Every design represents who I am and how I want to be remembered.” After beginning her design career five years ago, Conley knew she wanted to be an inspiration for all the dreamers and doers out there.

There will be a runway introduction by Shay McCowan, the co-founder of 364 Enterprise who helps to support the local fashion community in a variety of ways. After the show, there will be a Q&A session with designer Conley as well as an opportunity for anyone interested in purchasing some of the custom pieces from the runway show.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with a champagne mixer, and the runway show will start at exactly 3:30 p.m. The Respect the Runway fashion shows attire is cocktail chic.

Regina James Spring Fashion Showcase

Sunday, 3 p.m.

The Dwell Hotel

120 E. 10th Street

(423) 267-7866

www.thedwellhotel.com