For Never Was A Story Of More Woe

Shakespeare's classic Romeo & Juliet comes to the Back Alley

The historic Mars Theatre is hosting Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, as presented by Back Alley Productions. An evening of action and romance awaits you, yet time is of the essence. With only three shows left, February 16-18, the opportunity is dwindling fast.

The story of Romeo & Juliet, as described by its production team, is an “enduring tragedy.” A story of two star-crossed (ill-fated) lovers separated by a larger family feud. The jealousy and hatred of their two households led them on a desperate path to romantic freedom.

As a play probably introduced to you around the sixth grade, the plot itself shouldn’t take you by surprise. What you get instead, is James Lanier’s (Romeo) and Sara Lapp’s (Juliet) impressionistic revival of Shakespeare’s poetic prose.

Every performance, even the same production, is given new life and interpretation through its actors and consequential editorial choices.

Every subtle character reaction, a pause, a stare, or a single tear, can drastically alter the meaning of a Shakespearean scene in a new and invigorating manner.

As a result, you won’t just be seeing it again; you’ll be seeing it for the first time.

Romeo & Juliet

February 16-18, 7:30 p.m.

Back Alley @ The Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St.

Lafayette, GA

(706) 996-8350

backalleyproductions.org