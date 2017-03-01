J. Cole’s “For Your Eyes Only” debuts at AVA this Friday

Artists will be putting their emotions and intimate stories on display during the opening reception of “For Your Eyes Only.” This Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m., the Association for Visual Arts will be kicking off the start of its nearly two-month exhibit.

“For Your Eyes Only,” is an art exhibit inspired by American hip-hop artist J. Cole’s recent album, 4 Your Eyez Only. This unique exhibit will feature work from both regional, and local artists who will display art that would usually be kept in their personal collections.

These original and powerful pieces of art will hopefully be therapeutic for the viewers. As they get the opportunity to peer into the feelings and emotions of the artists' work on display. Viewers will get to visually see the raw emotions of the artists that they can both learn from, and relate to.

This event will allow the viewers to see into the soul of the artists, but with the inspiration from J. Cole’s album, the viewers will have a more defined context surrounding each piece of art. If you are intrigued by artistic representations of intense feelings, and diving deep into the emotion of an artist, then this is an event that you will not likely forget.

AVA will have this exhibit on display through April 28th.

"For Your Eyes Only"

March 3rd through April 28th

Association for Visual Arts

30 Frazier Avenue

(423) 265-4282

www.avarts.org