Lauren J. Brown: from medical school to the literary world

Local Chattanoogan and UTC Alumni Lauren J. Brown gave medical school a shot after graduation, but after only one semester she decide to leave it all behind to pursue her passion to write her first novel, “Behind the Pines.”

Come help us welcome and congratulate Lauren this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Star Line Books where she will be reading from and signing her recently published novel.

“Behind the Pines” is set in Johnson City, Tennessee and focuses on Dr. John Livingston III a practicing pain specialist. However, John isn’t just a doctor, he’s also one of Johnson City’s leading opiate distributors, struggling with financial debt and a tormented past.

Making a deal with the city’s largest narcotic drug lord, John finds himself falling prisoner to the pain he devoted a career to cure and finds himself losing the very thing he sought to prolong—life. Unable to fulfill the drug lord’s demands, John quickly finds himself in deep trouble and unable to escape.

“Behind the Pines” tell a beautiful story of redemption, and ultimately, the lengths a man will go to escape the pain and find healing within his own life.

Book Reading & Signing with Lauren J. Brown

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St. Ste. 106

(423) 777-5629

www.starlinebooks.com