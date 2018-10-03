Galleries Galore This Friday

There is so much to anticipate heading into the month of October, and I’m here to tell you that the list of things to look forward to keeps getting bigger. A lot, and I mean a lot, of art galleries are opening to start off the autumn season on the First Friday in October here in Chattanooga.

First off we have the opening of Clocktoberfest, which goes along nicely with the fall theme. Denice Bizot and Nadine Koski gather found materials and paint in order to construct a wide variety of special and unique clocks. Clocktoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. at the In-Town Gallery on Frazier Avenue.

Next up we have the opening of ESTRANGED, which revolves around Chattanoogan artist Grant Wood and his recent works. His oil paintings focus mainly on the contrast of landscapes and the local people from both America and England. ESTRANGED will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Townsend Atelier off of East 11th Street.

Last but not least, is the opening of Smoke, Sand and Stars in Your Eyes. The human eye is the focus of this show and the occurrences of hallucinations and illusions are the main topic at this opening. This event begins at 6 p.m. at the Versa Gallery on Union Avenue.

And for even more openings and receptions, be sure to check out our Arts & Entertainment calendar.