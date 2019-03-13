George And Lennie On Stage

A hallmark of American literature from celebrated author John Steinbeck, the 1937 novella “Of Mice and Men” is being adapted from the written word to the dramatized stage by Back Alley Productions. Audiences will have an opportunity to see a visual representation of depression-era tribulations in an invigorating performance.

For those unfamiliar with the novella’s plot or in need of a refresh since their initial reading, the narrative follows protagonists George Milton and Lennie Small, two ranch workers who wander California searching for farming opportunities to stay afloat amidst the economic downturn of the 1930s.

Their search isn’t without any difficulty, though, as false accusations of rape towards Lennie lead the duo to a new farm which only ushers further conflict with the owner’s son, Curley, along with his wife.

Without revealing too much, the plot reminds of the Depression’s harsh realities and the dire circumstances forced onto countless unfortunate souls during the bygone era. If a graphic representation of human nature and its many complexities set in an American at one of its most miserable periods sounds fascinating, “Of Mice and Men”, with its emotional and historical significance springing from the very land we live and sow upon, will certainly satisfy your fascination.

“Of Mice and Men” will be performed this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., as well as Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at Back Alley Productions at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette, Georgia, with additional shows scheduled next weekend. For tickets and more information, visit bapshows.com or call (706) 996-8350.