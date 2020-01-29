Glamour And Death At Star Line

If there’s two things that make a good story, it’s timeless Hollywood suspense and the captivating thrill of a whodunit.

Erica Wright, author of “Famous in Cedarville”, will be at Star Line Books this Tuesday at 6 p.m. to indulge with fellow readers and lovers of crime and mystery. Wright wraps together the allure of Hollywood glitz and glamour with memories of her hometown in her first ever standalone mystery that has hooked crime-fiction fans of all ages.

Famous in Cedarville follows Samson, who is thought by many to be losing his mind, as he investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Hollywood actress Barbara Lace. When a second connecting murder follows, the town begins to question things.

With combined characteristics of classic Fitzgerald and everyone’s favorite sleuth, Nancy Drew, the intriguing aspect of the jazz age era makes the secrecy and the enigma that much better. “The Hollywood angle definitely adds some glamour,” Wright said. “The scenes in Los Angeles explore the underbelly of that glitz, though. We learn pretty quickly that Lace had to be tough to survive for decades in an unforgiving business.”

If you’re ready for your next good read, go soak up the one-of-a-kind atmosphere at Chattanooga’s only independent bookstore on Tuesday and enjoy a wide-ranging chat with Erica. She promises not to talk too much about her dog.