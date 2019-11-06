Glass Street Throws A Party

The block party of the year is returning this Saturday. Glass Street LIVE! is a town favorite, known for a family friendly environment and cool entertainment.

With the event in its sixth year, its organizers—Glass House Collective and partner residents and groups—are kicking it up a notch by bringing in Citi Limitz, a music trio of teen cousins from East Chattanooga who were on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. The trio, though growing in fame every day, are coming home to support their community and play for free.

The block party is always a huge hit for the kids (of all ages). They can dance and play all day in the bounce house and even battle it out in the wrestling ring.

Local artists will be painting a mural at the event so everyone can watch them make magic happen. The interactive Glass Street History Exhibit will showcase more art from the past.

Nearly 40 artists of all kinds are booked for the event, including rappers, dancers, spoken word artists, gospel singers, and much more.

Glass Street is an area of town that was once long ignored, and Glass Street LIVE! is part of a movement to bring new energy and grassroots investment to the area. Business is booming more than ever before; the block party celebrates the area’s success.