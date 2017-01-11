Go dark operatically with The Medium at CCA

Drunk outbursts, vengeful spirits, and supernatural séances are set to the words and music of the great Gian Carlo Menotti. The Center for Creative Arts (CCA) vocal department invites you to explore the life of a mad medium with unraveling nerves and a penchant for hard drinking.

This Thursday and Friday the CCA will put on the two act opera The Medium in the Sandra Black Theater.

Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Medium premiered at Columbia University in 1946. The short opera enjoyed critical success and quickly moved to Broadway though it lacked the colorful spectacle and dance numbers that typically drew crowds at the time.

Vocal Director Neshawn Calloway has been teaching at CCA for 15 years, yet it is her first time co-directing with Artist-in-resident Harv Wileman. He assists with the play aspects of the opera while she tackles the vocals.

“I casted these particular students last May because of their talent and dedication to performance art. They studied the material over the summer.” Neshawn said, “These students worked really hard and it’s going to be a great show.”

The Medium is a dark musical drama sure to thrill and amaze any and all opera lovers. Admission is $5 at the door.

The Medium

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

CCA Sandra Black Theater

1301 Dallas Rd.

(423) 209-5942

centerforcreativearts.net