Going beyond the Red, White and Blue at The Hunter Museum of American Art

During the summer, particularly in the South, one notices a sudden influx of red, white, and blue. The Star-Spangled banner flies freely from every porch (cue Bald Eagle call), is celebrated with fireworks on Independence Day, and decorates T-shirts, ball caps, and, yes, even swim trunks. Even I am guilty of having the stars and stripes strewn across a swimsuit of mine.

The presence of the American flag in society today is extremely prevalent. Especially compared to other nations. In conversation with an Australian professor of mine, he recalls being amazed at how many flags he sees in the U.S. when compared to Australia.

So the question remains, why? Why is the flag such a huge symbol of pride in the U.S., and does its presence actually mean what we think it means?

This Thursday, the Hunter Museum will open its “With Liberty and Justice for All” exhibit that attempts to challenge the concept of being “All American” and the patriotism that our obsession with the American flags seemingly presents. There will be two guided tours.

By all means, continue to enjoy your fireworks and barbecue, but don’t forget to attend the Hunter this Thursday for an exciting new look at our “All-American” habits.

With Liberty and Justice for All

Opening Reception, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

www.huntermuseum.org