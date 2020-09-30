Golden Hour Gallery Opens Friday at Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Arts at Erlanger announces the opening of the “Golden Hour” gallery at Erlanger Baroness Hospital on October 2 in the gallery corridor.

The juried gallery consists of a multitude of different mediums including paintings and photographs reflecting the golden lighting that occurs the first hour after dawn and the last hour before sunset. Cypress lakes, sunset beaches, towering trees and cloudy skies all glow with life in this blissful gallery.

Artists Joy Adams, Scott Barnett, Ellyn Biven, Durinda Cheek, Tom and Pat Cory, Jill Dixon, David Fishman, Pam Fowlkes, Kathleen Greeson, Steven Gustafson, Lupina Haney, Glenn Howard, Faye Ives, Janice Kennedy, Skylar Laman, Spears McAllester, Jonathan McKown, Denise Neuendorf, Jane Newman, Dannita Noble, WA Simpson, Richard Smith, Jay Snyder, Victoria Stamey, Michael Thompson, James Tucker, Julie Turner comprise the gallery. Many of the pieces are available for purchase from the artists.

The gallery will be available for viewing from October 2 until January 6,2021 in the gallery corridor at Erlanger Baroness Hospital. Due to current visiting limitations in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, only hospital staff, patients and approved visitors can access the gallery corridor. However, all gallery artwork can be viewed online at erlanger.org/artsaterlanger or on Erlanger Health System’s social media pages.

The Arts at Erlanger committee is a volunteer organization that facilitates art-based therapy throughout the health system. The goal of the Arts at Erlanger committee is to provide reprieve for hospital patients and visitors who may draw comfort from a variety of art forms including visual art, music and dance. For more information about Arts at Erlanger and upcoming performances, please visit erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.

