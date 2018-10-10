Good Vibes With Lucidity

Do you want an all-day party of art, food, drink, creative activities, and water balloon fights? Do you want to hoot with the night owls and get down on some electronic vibes and do all this for a great cause?

This Friday, Stone Cup Café brings us Lucidity: a day and night party that benefits the National Suicide Prevention fund.

In the daytime you can bring your yoga mat and creative mind to the various yoga, art and writing sessions. There’s also a water balloon fight, face painting, and food and drink specials.

Once the sun goes down, the party turns 21 and up. That’s when musicians Pineapple Gang, GG Wallin hit the stage. Head to pineapplegang.com to check out the headliner. Much to my pleasure, they sound like a mix of The XX and The Knife.

Most importantly, throughout the day there will be both donation and information booths for the National Suicide Prevention fund. This organization will also have car washes throughout the city in the days leading up to the event.

Tickets for this great time and even greater cause are $30. Information on event times and ticket purchases can all be found at stonecupcafe.com.