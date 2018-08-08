Hopping from museum to museum this Thursday and Friday

Ever heard of bar hopping? You know, when you go out with your friends and jump from one bar to another throughout the night? Yeah? Imagine that with museums. If you’re a museum junkie, you’ll definitely want to participate in the Second Annual Museum Hop.

This Thursday and Friday, you can visit nine different museums for only $20. That’s saving over $60 of regular admission fees for NINE museums. Can life get any better?

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about towing, tires, railroads, or decorative arts, you finally can by visiting these different museums to learn everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

The museums include: International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, Coker Tire Museum, National Part Partners, Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center, Songbirds Guitars Museum, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 6th Cavalry Museum, and Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.

They’ve added four new museums this year to visit. All you have to do is register at their email or by phone, pick up your pass, and go to the museums in whichever order you choose. If you get your ticket passport stamped at each museum, you can get a free t-shirt at the end!

To register, visit tvrail.com or call (423) 894-8028.