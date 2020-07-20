Hunter Museum Of American Art To Reopen This Thursday

Chattanooga's signature art museum, the Hunter Museum of American Art sitting high atop to bluffs overlooking the Tennessee River, is excited to reopen and welcome visitors back to the museum on Thursday with new hours and online ticketing.

With your safety in mind, the Hunter has established new protocols based on guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, the Governor of the State of Tennessee, and local public health departments and professionals to create the safest possible experience for museum guests and staff.

What You Can Expect During Your Visit

Limited Capacity Visitation - we are limiting our visitation capacity to 20% of normal capacity

Masks - all museum staff and visitors over the age of 5 are required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth

Physical Distancing - will be required throughout the museum, including limiting capacity in certain galleries, museum elevators, and in the museum store

No-touch - we are offering a hands-free experience where possible

Sanitization - hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the museum and all frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned with increased frequency

Learn more about their reopening guidelines at huntermuseum.org/reopening-guidelines

For more details, visit Know Before You Go. Questions? Please call (423) 267-0968.

New Museum Hours

﻿Monday: 10 - 5

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 10 - 8

Friday: 10 - 5

Saturday: 10 - 5

Sunday: 12 - 5

The response to COVID-19 is still ongoing and changes daily. We will continue to monitor recommendations from the CDC, the Governor and the Hamilton County Health Department to provide a healthy and safe environment for our members, visitors, and staff above all else. Stay up to date by visiting us online.