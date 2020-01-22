Illustrating The Universe At Townsend Atelier

Thirteenth century poet Rumi wrote, “What is the body? That shadow of a shadow of your love, that somehow contains the entire universe.” Ask any artist, athlete, or medical professional and they’ll tell you the human body, with all its quirks and failings, is a wonder in itself. The artists at Townsend Atelier would agree.

On Thursdays at 6 p.m., the atelier opens its studio for artists of every skill level to participate in a “Life Drawing Open Session”. Artists can work with an unclothed model using whatever medium they prefer.

“The studio is a relaxed place for artists of all levels to practice the time-honored tradition of drawing, painting, or sculpting the human figure,” Peggy Townsend, owner of the atelier, says of this particular session,

Townsend Atelier offers a variety of classes in the Arts Building at 301 East 11th St., including oil painting and quilt-making, and all classes are taught by experts in their field. Townsend notes that, “In addition to having local professional artists teach, the atelier brings internationally recognized professional artists to teach workshops.”

For as little as $10, you can practice drawing, painting, or sculpting with the entire universe in front of you. Visit townsendatelier.com for more information