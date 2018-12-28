Improv Chattanooga Moves To Newer, Larger Space

Improv Chattanooga is excited to announce that they are moving into a newer, larger space effective January 1st. The new space—located at 1800 Rossville Ave, Ste 118—is just four doors down from their current space, and features a larger lobby and performance area, a full-size Green Room and state of the art sound and lighting.

"Our current home, The First Draft Theater, has served us well,” says Improv Chattanooga Co-Founder and Producing Director, Steven Disbrow. “It's an amazing space, and we've made some wonderful memories there. But, when our landlord approached us about moving into a larger, more modern space, I knew we'd be crazy to turn it down. It doesn't hurt that it's in the same block as our current space!"

According to Disbrow, the new space will continue to be home to four unique Improv shows each week, Friday and Saturday at 8 and 10 p.m. This includes an improvised "Movie" every Friday night at 8pm, and the award-winning "Improv vs Standup" show that takes place the third Saturday of each month. Admission will remain just $10 for most shows, with Student tickets still costing only $5 for any show.

"The only thing that's really changing is that the lobby is nicer, we'll have actual marked parking spaces in front of the door, and the Green Room is far enough away from the stage that you won't be able to hear the actors cutting up before a show,” Disbrow explains. “The performance area itself is also deeper and taller, so we'll be able to hang more lights to create a more theatrical experience over the coming months. Heck, we might even build some sets! Everyone in the troupe is incredibly excited by the move and the possibilities the new space provides!"

The last four shows in The First Draft Theater happen this weekend, 12/28 and 12/29, including the second annual "Year In Review" show on Saturday at 8pm. The following week (1/4 and 1/5), shows will take place in the new space. For tickets to any show, visit http://tickets.improvchattanooga.com