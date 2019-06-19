In Support Of Pride Month

Improv Chattanooga is well-known in the area for attracting some of the best improvisors in the Southeast. Its main goal is to turn Chattanooga into a huge improv destination, similar to New York or Chicago.

They welcome people of all experience levels, whether it’s your first time trying improv or it’s something you’ve been passionate about for a long time. Their beginner classes are unique in that they last for eight weeks, with your final class being a showcase for your friends and family to come out and see what you’ve learned.

In addition to all of this, Improv Chattanooga commonly holds shows four shows a week. As most of you know, June is Pride Month and Improv Chattanooga is honoring it with their first ever Is This Thing Out event. Is This Thing Out is billed as an all-inclusive night full of comedy and entertainment. Comedians from Atlanta, South Carolina, and North Carolina will perform. Chattanooga drag queen Purrahna Rivers will be there, too.

The show starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday and the doors will open at 5:30. Tickets cost $8 in advance, $10 at the door. The best part about this event is a portion of every ticket purchased benefits Chattanooga Pride.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support our local pride community and hear the best improv in our area.