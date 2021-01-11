In-Town Gallery Celebrates A '21 Fun Salute! This Month

Last year was a tough one and though the weather is cold and the scenery outside is drab, In-Town Gallery is moving on to better times. 2021 is a new year and ITG is getting off to a great start with a new show, '21 Fun Salute!

Featuring the artwork of Gay Arthur, Miki Boni, Bill Johnson, Jennie Kirkpatrick, Doug McCoy and Lori Ryan, our salute to 2021 offers bright colors, optimism and a much needed sense of fun.

In-Town Gallery is your source for the beautiful in life--paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture and fabric art you can wear. We now have an online store offering a wide range of art and fine crafts.

"'21 Fun Salute is a show presented to chase away the winter blues," explains In-Town Gallery's Jim Tucker. "To mention just three works, we have Miki Boni’s Chrometric, a stunning evocation of joy and freedom, built as the title suggests, around bold and brilliant colors. Jennie Kirkpatrick’s watercolor, Solar Eclipse, is angular, complex and equally colorful. Tech Tree is characteristic of much of Doug McCoy’s artwork, combining pen drawing, color, and filled with hundreds of small human figures and lots of fun. Doug’s sense of humor is always at play in all his creations."

So put some joy back in your life and visit In-Town Gallery’s '21 Fun Salute!

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery run by a dynamic group of local artists. It offers a wide range of art and fine craft from area artists, including paintings in many media, natural dyed silk wearables, sculpture, pottery and creative wood items. Also featured are works in glass, metal, exquisite jewelry and fine art photography.

In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. Open Thursday through Saturday from Noon to 5 PM and on Sunday from 1 to 5 PM on Sunday. Visit them at intowngallery.com.

