Inside The Art Of Fashion

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) immerses visitors in the wonders of artistic talent, and this Friday evening will be no different as they host the “Art of Fashion” opening reception to showcase fashion as an art form at their gallery on Frazier Ave. in the heart of the North Shore.

This event will highlight the creative ability of professional artists and students in Chattanooga. Fashion photography, sculpture paintings, manipulated fabrics, and original clothing designs will all be presented at the reception. To demonstrate their creative process, artists who choose to do so will bring sketches and rough drafts of their project to show alongside the finished work.

Art manifests itself in many methods and fashion is just one of the many ways artists express themselves. For centuries, designers have celebrated the human body as a canvas that can display works of fine art.

Dedicated to connecting visual arts and community, AVA takes advantage of every artistic outlet so they can offer something for everyone. According to their mission statement, they do this because they “believe that art makes people and communities better”.

An off-site fashion event will also be held during the exhibition, which is a precursor to the Fashion Fundraiser taking place on October 10th at the Moxy.

This is the association’s most trendy exhibit yet. Don’t miss it.