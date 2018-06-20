It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s a horse?

Sometimes art is very recognizable as capital “A” Art—we all recognize Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”, Monet’s “Water Lilies”, even Klimt’s “The Kiss”. Other times art is harder to pin down and exists across multiple media, claiming a more conceptual approach (Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson’s production of “The Visitors,” for example).

Rotem and Omri Zin-Tamir’s new collaborative exhibition entitled “Maybe A Horse” will likely fall into the second category, going so far as to potentially alter the perceived reality of those who experience it.

In the words of Artist Residency Chattanooga (ARC), which is presenting the exhibition, the duo are, “creating an installation that probes the condition of interaction with space and imagery and challenges the automated state of everyday perception.”

“Maybe A Horse” centers this interaction around a theater box, which houses images “aimed at creating physical presence where none actually exists.” What that actually means, dear reader, is as open to your interpretation as it is to mine.

The entire exhibition creates a sense of intimacy, both because each individual must experience The Box alone, and because the still images allow for “a more intimate examination” of the objects from The Box.

On the gallery walls, still images cut from the ones presented in the mystical box will be on view, as only one person at a time may experience The Box.

To experience the physical presence of Rotem and Omri Zin-Tamir’s work and the perception of physical presence that may or may not actually exist, please visit LIT Gallery this Thursday night at 6 p.m. The artists will give a lecture at 7 p.m., to aid in and demystify your artistic experience.