“It’s Good, It’s Good, It’s Gooooooood!”

This Saturday, Chattanooga welcomes a comedy legend. Jeff Dunham, a blockbuster comedian known for his skills in ventriloquism, will be stopping at the Tivoli Theatre as part of his tour: Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY?

Jeff Dunham is a seasoned comedian who has delighted people with his hilarious sets for more than thirty years. He entertains, and sometimes shocks, audiences with his somewhat inappropriate characters and dialogue.

Dunham is best known for his performances with his loyal band of lifelike puppets. Peanut, Walter, Jose Jalapeño, Bubba J., and Achmed The Dead Terrorist have joined Dunham on all of his most successful tours and shows. While ventriloquism is often given a bad rap, Dunham has no trouble overcoming the stigma and making people love it.

Dunham’s tour is taking him all over the country and then the world, so if you want to be exposed to some world-renowned comedy, make sure to catch him while he’s in Chattanooga.

The puppet centered show will be in the Memorial Auditorium this Saturday evening. Tickets start at $52.50 and can be purchased at jeffdunham.com, tivolichattanooga.com, or by phone at (423) 757-5580.