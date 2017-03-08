Author J. Ronald M. York discovers a mysterious family secret

The discovery of a box of letters exchanged between his parents while his father was in prison unravels a dark and confusing past that J. Ronald M. York details in his first book, “Kept in the Dark”.

This Saturday, York will be stopping by Artists on the Loose from 1 to 4 p.m. to sign copies of his book, which was published in January.

“Kept in the Dark” contains copies of 100 letters sent between York’s parents while his father spent eight weeks in prison on charges of child molestation. York was a young child at the time, and no one in his family ever mentioned this secret to him.

He stumbled across the box of letters long after both of his parents had passed away, and he sought to reconnect the past; however, he also wanted to explain the positive impact his parents had on his life and how he dealt with making sense of the letters.

In addition to making sense of his father’s past, York’s novel also discusses the role that religion, love and forgiveness played in his parent’s lives and how they were able to keep a secret of that depth for over 60 years.

Be sure to stop by Artists on the Loose this weekend to meet the author of a very complex and compelling novel.

J. Ronald M. York Book Signing

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Artists on the Loose

1401 Williams Street

(423) 321-8154

artistsontheloose.com