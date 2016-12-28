Kick Off 2017 With Some Big Laughs

Kick off 2017 with some really big imporvisational laughs

For many people, 2016 was pretty bleak. But there is absolutely no reason why the new year can’t start off with some laughs, and the best way to get in a feel good place is with a night of comedy improv at Barking Legs Theater.

To start the 2017 schedule, the First Monday Improv Comedy at Barking Legs Theater will launch this Sunday at 8 p.m. Just in time to have nursed that hangover and completely forget about those resolutions made last year. Even better, First Monday Improv Comedy will perform for the first of every month until December.

If you know a bit about improv comedy shows in Chattanooga it is best to expect the unexpected, especially if the venue is Barking Legs. Barking Legs Theater is a great place to catch some fun and fresh local talent, from comedians, poets, and musicians.

So if that New Year’s Eve party is still ringing in the ears and the hair of the dog hasn’t bitten twice, head on out to hit that funny bone with something different and original.

Catch First Monday Improv Comedy this Sunday night at Barking Legs Theater. Doors open at 7:30, $8 cash or card for tickets, PG-13 show, free parking, and cash only concessions.

First Monday Improv Comedy

Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

(423) 624-5347

www.barkinglegs.org