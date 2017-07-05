Lucid Visions 2 brings Chattanooga together

Lucid Tales Productions is back with another segment of “Lucid Visions”, providing a great opportunity for visual artists around Chattanooga to put their work on display. This time, “Lucid Visions 2: Paint, Photos, and Poetry” will include local poets presenting their poetry while surrounded by local art.

Since the debut of Lucid Tales’ power piece “Unity”, Lucid Tales has received major attention and has been invited to perform at various schools and churches in order to empower the next generation through art. Co-founder Ben Banks is not only working on a new power piece, set to debut this December, but is also evolving Lucid Tales to include art, poetry, and music, which is what the Lucid Visions events do.

More than just a room full of great art and poetry, “Lucid Visions 2” attempts to bring Chattanooga together through creative expressions. Through this individual expression, artists, poets, musicians, and audiences will draw inspiration, strength, passion, and purpose.

As their mission statement claims, Lucid Tales wants to use art to “affect our communities in new and exciting ways.” Lucid Tales is out to make Chattanooga a better place, so find your way to The Edney this Friday to be a part of something great.

Lucid Visions: Paint, Photos, and Poetry

Friday, 5 p.m.

The Edney Innovation Center

1100 Market St.

(423) 458-2537

theedney.com