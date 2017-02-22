Luna Gale focuses on complex morality at UTC's Fine Arts Center

Knowing how to make the right decision when the answer isn’t always as simple as it seems is a big test of morality, and it’s one of the main issues that the UTC Theatre Company’s first spring production is focused on.

Luna Gale, written by playwright Rebecca Gilman and published in 2015, is a play that is centered around Caroline, an Iowa social worker who takes on a custody case that begins when a six-month-old girl, Luna Gale, is hospitalized. Her teenage parents, Karlie and Peter, are meth addicts struggling to make ends meet and raise their daughter.

For Caroline, the question of who should raise Luna Gale initially seems clear: Karlie’s Evangelical Christian mother, Cindy. However, the answer begins to seem muddled when Cindy requests permanent adoption of Luna Gale even though her parents are receiving treatment and wish to take care of their daughter.

Caroline eventually has to decide if an overly-ardent grandmother or the child’s rehabilitated parents are the best fit to raise Luna Gale.

Luna Gale is scheduled to be performed at the UTC Fine Arts Center all week, with a 7:30 p.m. showing each night and 2 p.m. matinee show on Saturday. Be sure to purchase tickets to see a modern play that deals with many of society’s most complex issues.

Luna Gale

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. – Sunday, 2 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine Street

(423) 425-4269

utc.edu/fine-arts-center