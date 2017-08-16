“Make Room” for worship through art

Oftentimes, when considering the arts, individuals tend to forget about the role that worship, particularly worship to God, has played in their creation, expression, and continuation.

We don’t realize it, but worshipfulness has influenced many a painting, poem, or sculpture. From Da Vinci’s “The Lord’s Supper”, to Countee Cullens “Yet Do I Marvel” (my personal favorite), or Rio de Janeiro’s famous “Cristo Redentor”, artists ancient and modern have modeled their works in a way that express worship towards God.

Chattanooga is also embracing the idea of worship through art. Make Room, hosted by the Chattanooga House of Prayer (ChattHOP), is a weekly gathering of artists that explore the intersection of creativity and faith.

Echoing ChattHOP’s mission: “To participate in the city-wide transformation of Chattanooga by modelling, resourcing, and equipping the Body of Christ for sustained and unified prayer, worship and outreach”, Make Room is necessary for a more complete vision of what it means to enjoy the arts.

Whether or not you embrace worship to God as a common practice in your life, be open to experience art in a new way with talented artists at Make Room.

Make Room: Where Faith And Art Collide

Sunday, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga House of Prayer

3912 Dayton Blvd.

(423) 468-4480

www.chatthop.org