“Making Space” For Women

When you walk through the doors of Chattanooga WorkSpace on 6th Street downtown across from the YMCA, you’ll have a hard time believing that the vibrant building used to be a one-star nursing home. After a much needed renovation, the building was transformed into the colorful, creative place it is today.

In its décor and in its operation, Chattanooga Workspace promotes joy and a zeal for life, aiming to create a positive space for artists to work together. The space contains forty-two private studios for artists to work their magic, in addition to hosting Open Studios during the first Friday of each month.

This Friday’s event is especially significant because the focus—in fact the entire collection—is art created by women.

March is Women’s History Month and in celebration, Chattanooga WorkSpace is hosting “Making Space: Artwork by Amazing Women.”

Wander through four floors of artistry and experience the work of thirty local artists, all women, who specialize in everything from weaving to photography to oil painting, and anything in between.

The women of Chattanooga are absolutely bursting with artistic talent, and now is the perfect time to show it off. The event is free and begins at 5:30 p.m., so bring your mom, your girlfriends, or your sister and celebrate womanhood through art.